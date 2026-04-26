Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas' investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $162,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 3,454 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 144,394 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 1.1%

XOM opened at $148.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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