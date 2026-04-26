Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 138.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,168 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,374 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of TD SYNNEX worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 84.3% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 675.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting TD SYNNEX

Here are the key news stories impacting TD SYNNEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research substantially raised TD SYNNEX’s earnings outlook across FY2026–FY2028 (FY2026 to $15.05, FY2027 to $17.28, FY2028 to $20.29) and raised many quarterly EPS targets, while maintaining a "Strong‑Buy" view — this lifts forward earnings expectations and supports valuation. MarketBeat SNX

Zacks Research substantially raised TD SYNNEX’s earnings outlook across FY2026–FY2028 (FY2026 to $15.05, FY2027 to $17.28, FY2028 to $20.29) and raised many quarterly EPS targets, while maintaining a "Strong‑Buy" view — this lifts forward earnings expectations and supports valuation. Positive Sentiment: TD SYNNEX won Google Cloud’s 2026 Distribution: Market Reach Partner of the Year award — strengthens its strategic positioning in cloud distribution and could accelerate cloud-related revenue and margin expansion. TD SYNNEX Wins 2026 Google Cloud Distribution Award

TD SYNNEX won Google Cloud’s 2026 Distribution: Market Reach Partner of the Year award — strengthens its strategic positioning in cloud distribution and could accelerate cloud-related revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted SNX as a "fast‑paced momentum" stock that still looks reasonably valued — this narrative can attract momentum and value‑oriented flows. Fast-paced Momentum Stock Article

Zacks highlighted SNX as a "fast‑paced momentum" stock that still looks reasonably valued — this narrative can attract momentum and value‑oriented flows. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece examines SNX vs. Dynatrace (DT) for value investors — useful context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. SNX or DT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

A Zacks comparison piece examines SNX vs. Dynatrace (DT) for value investors — useful context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting some upgrades, Zacks trimmed a few near‑term quarter estimates (notably Q3 2026 and Q4 2026), which could temper short‑term expectations if results follow the reduced quarterly cadence. (Estimates cited in Zacks research notes.)

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.2%

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $227.72 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $108.19 and a 1-year high of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.49. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 1.52%.The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 167 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $26,344.25. Following the sale, the director owned 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,461.25. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 13,900 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $2,384,823.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,326,116.96. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,559,368. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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