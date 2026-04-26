Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,214 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock worth $4,649,814,000 after acquiring an additional 649,323 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Airbnb by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,456,000 after buying an additional 1,577,338 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,672,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,649,000 after buying an additional 555,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.99, for a total transaction of $491,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 394,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,657,085.41. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,738,651.20. This represents a 67.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 457,075 shares of company stock valued at $59,898,825 in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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