Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.04 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,351 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 216,979 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in DexCom were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 332,006 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 400.2% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 77,492 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,315 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 137,986 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,045 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $11,842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.DexCom's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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