Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $134.75 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,752 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in AbbVie were worth $134,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company's stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company's stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $200.43 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $217.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.40 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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