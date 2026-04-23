Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $51.58 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,710 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 89,442 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $51,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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More TE Connectivity News

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $272.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 8.9%

TE Connectivity stock opened at $221.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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