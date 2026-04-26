Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.34 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 57.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $5,476,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,299,222.75. This trade represents a 37.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $1,156,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,124,948.56. This trade represents a 35.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,227,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.4%

Littelfuse stock opened at $407.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $409.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Littelfuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Littelfuse wasn't on the list.

While Littelfuse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here