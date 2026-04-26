Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.32 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,236 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.84. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.77 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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