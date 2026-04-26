Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.92 Million Stake in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,925 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 11.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,217 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company's stock.

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Key SEI Investments News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and margin gains — SEI reported Q1 EPS of $1.44, topping consensus and showing year‑over‑year revenue and operating‑margin improvement, a core positive for an asset manager that supports forward earnings expectations. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 earnings beat and margin gains — SEI reported Q1 EPS of $1.44, topping consensus and showing year‑over‑year revenue and operating‑margin improvement, a core positive for an asset manager that supports forward earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade lifts sentiment — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $107 and kept an outperform rating, signaling institutional confidence in SEI’s growth trajectory and providing upside support. Benzinga: KBW Raise

Analyst upgrade lifts sentiment — Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $107 and kept an outperform rating, signaling institutional confidence in SEI’s growth trajectory and providing upside support. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue vs. estimates and AUM dynamics — while revenue and AUM rose year‑over‑year, reported revenue (~$622M) came in below some consensus estimates, creating a mixed read despite the EPS beat; read-throughs from the earnings call/transcript add nuance on fee mix and expense timing. Yahoo: Q1 Highlights

Revenue vs. estimates and AUM dynamics — while revenue and AUM rose year‑over‑year, reported revenue (~$622M) came in below some consensus estimates, creating a mixed read despite the EPS beat; read-throughs from the earnings call/transcript add nuance on fee mix and expense timing. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Director/insider Sanjay Sharma disclosed a sale of 25,000 shares (~38.6% reduction) at an average ~$90.12 and another insider, Philip McCabe, sold 15,000 shares at ~$91.82; large, concurrent insider disposals can be perceived negatively by the market even if sales are for diversification or tax reasons. S. Sharma SEC Filing P. McCabe SEC Filing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,412,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,883,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,241,542.90. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $326,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,282.54. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 186,447 shares of company stock worth $15,948,959 in the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. SEI Investments Company has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.The business had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. SEI Investments's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report).

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