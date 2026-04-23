Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,923 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in McDonald's were worth $74,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $300.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $318.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.87.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.81 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's payout ratio is 62.26%.

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,699.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock worth $23,723,307. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Mizuho lifted their target price on McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald's from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald's from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald's from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $340.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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