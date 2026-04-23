Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 73,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $57,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. United Community Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.91.

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T-Mobile US Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $188.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $263.79.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,401,024. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 140,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,241,198.24. This trade represents a 36.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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