Free Trial
→ I wish this wasn’t the case (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $8.84 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Nebius Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Teacher Retirement System of Texas established a new position of 105,571 shares in Nebius Group during Q4, valued at approximately $8.84 million, contributing to the company's institutional ownership of about 21.9%.
  • Company insiders have been net sellers—executives sold a total of 129,740 shares (~$14.67 million) over the last three months, including CRO Marc Boroditsky's 4,500‑share sale under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan and CTO Danila Shtan's 13,489‑share sale.
  • Nebius trades near recent highs with a market cap of about $37.06 billion and a 52‑week range of $21.45–$168.71; analysts have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.75.
  • Interested in Nebius Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,837,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 42,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,136.20. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,362,798.84. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 129,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,401 over the last three months.

Nebius Group Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.76. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nebius Group Right Now?

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

10 Stocks With Explosive Growth Potential By 2030
10 Stocks With Explosive Growth Potential By 2030
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines