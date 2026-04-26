Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $8.84 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,837,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 42,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,136.20. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,362,798.84. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 129,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,401 over the last three months.

Nebius Group Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.76. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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