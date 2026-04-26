Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,692 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 777.7% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 13,390 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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More Air Products and Chemicals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on APD from $325 to $338 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling stronger analyst confidence and ~12% upside vs. the current level; this can support upside momentum. RBC Raises Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on APD from $325 to $338 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling stronger analyst confidence and ~12% upside vs. the current level; this can support upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg upgraded APD (reported 4/23), another analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Berenberg Upgrade

Berenberg upgraded APD (reported 4/23), another analyst endorsement that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America published a bullish forecast for APD's price appreciation (reported 4/23), adding to positive analyst coverage that may support the stock. Bank of America Forecast

Bank of America published a bullish forecast for APD's price appreciation (reported 4/23), adding to positive analyst coverage that may support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Air Products declared a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share (record July 1, payable Aug. 10), which reinforces cash return to shareholders and can support investor demand for the stock. Dividend Declaration

Air Products declared a quarterly dividend of $1.81 per share (record July 1, payable Aug. 10), which reinforces cash return to shareholders and can support investor demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Air Products plans to build, own and operate a new air separation unit (ASU) in Cocoa, Florida to supply the growing space launch industry — a strategic, end-market driven capacity expansion that should support longer‑term revenue growth tied to aerospace demand. ASU in Florida Announcement

Air Products plans to build, own and operate a new air separation unit (ASU) in Cocoa, Florida to supply the growing space launch industry — a strategic, end-market driven capacity expansion that should support longer‑term revenue growth tied to aerospace demand. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks previewed the upcoming earnings report, noting Wall Street expects earnings growth but suggesting APD may lack the setup for an earnings beat — this raises uncertainty ahead of results and could mute volatility depending on the actual print. Zacks Earnings Preview

Zacks previewed the upcoming earnings report, noting Wall Street expects earnings growth but suggesting APD may lack the setup for an earnings beat — this raises uncertainty ahead of results and could mute volatility depending on the actual print. Negative Sentiment: The Portnoy Law Firm announced an investigation into possible securities fraud involving Air Products, indicating potential litigation risk and headline-driven downside if allegations escalate. Portnoy Law Firm Investigation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.78.

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Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5%

APD opened at $302.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.11 and a one year high of $304.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is presently -476.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total transaction of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

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