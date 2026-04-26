Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,801 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,801 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $294.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $321.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. The trade was a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $227.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.05 and a 1-year high of $352.66. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.Zebra Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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