Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 20,979 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,783 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 20,979 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $515.04 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $500.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $631.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Headlines Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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