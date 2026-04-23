Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 254,271 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,509,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 254,271 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 31,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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