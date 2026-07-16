Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 39,000 Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $47,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. This trade represents a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:BROS opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

See Also

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