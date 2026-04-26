Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,842 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $31,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,942 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $143.09 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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