Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.90 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 180.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 232.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000.

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Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 1,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $149,679.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,216.12. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 6,860 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $573,976.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 64,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,590.93. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,772 shares of company stock valued at $27,322,535. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is 286.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Power Integrations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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