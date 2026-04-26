Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $30.04 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,473 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,072,160,000 after buying an additional 67,868 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,965,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $956,425,000 after buying an additional 130,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $949,122,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.5%

SPGI opened at $436.62 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $428.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $558.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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