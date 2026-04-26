Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $50.80 Million Stock Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996,040 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 243,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Barclays worth $50,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Barclays by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,777,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $99,073,000 after buying an additional 4,242,360 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 86,027,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,778,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,420 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,035,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Barclays by 7,013.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,671,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 39.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,068 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BCS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Barclays

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.3069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 236.0%. Barclays's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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