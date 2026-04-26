Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 161,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 445.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.17% of Crown worth $20,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown by 226.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $142,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,789 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 36.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after purchasing an additional 933,938 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter valued at about $47,214,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $43,417,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Crown by 242.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 543,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.64. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Crown's payout ratio is 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 59,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,863 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here