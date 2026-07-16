Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Stake in Laureate Education $LAUR

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Laureate Education Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Laureate Education's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

See Also

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