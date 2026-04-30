Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 59,324 Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,324 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,368,071 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,709,000 after buying an additional 539,615 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,208,046 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $172,743,000 after buying an additional 176,388 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,002,193 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,238,201,000 after buying an additional 23,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 526,860 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 207,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

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Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.0%

CDE stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.31%.The company had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDE

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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