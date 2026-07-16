Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 6,919 VSE Corporation $VSEC

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,919 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of VSE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 274,865 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 1,331.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,642 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VSE by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of VSE from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $239.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VSEC

VSE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $203.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. VSE Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.05.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $324.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $309.19 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.95%.VSE's revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE Corporation will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. VSE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

Insider Activity at VSE

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Thomas sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $1,279,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 42,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,431,571.98. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation NASDAQ: VSEC is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company's solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE's core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

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