Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,172 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,762 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Life Time Group were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 129.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,828,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,268,011 shares of the company's stock worth $117,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,157,957 shares of the company's stock worth $216,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,228,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2,328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,852,117 shares of the company's stock worth $56,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Life Time Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LTH stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jimena Almendares sold 40,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,363,384.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,258.97. This trade represents a 52.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 67,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $2,618,576.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,347,266.15. The trade was a 32.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

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Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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