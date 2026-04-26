Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,004 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of MongoDB worth $21,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,985,697 shares of the company's stock worth $2,788,981,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,628 shares of the company's stock worth $545,222,000 after acquiring an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in MongoDB by 61.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 162.1% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock worth $427,871,000 after acquiring an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Mizuho upgraded MongoDB from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $361.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,009,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 476,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,335,167.68. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,007,107.69. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,893 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $253.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.41. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.19 and a 52-week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.MongoDB's quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

See Also

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