Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 36,568 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 36,568 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total transaction of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 236,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 7.7%

FTAI stock opened at $209.88 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.90 and a twelve month high of $323.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $251.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.42.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 181.43%. The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

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