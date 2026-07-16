Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 475,300 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 475,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Masco were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:MAS opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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