Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 71,920 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,324 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 71,920 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of General Motors worth $38,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1,860.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered General Motors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Stories

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