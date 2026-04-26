Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 7,250 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $41,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,959,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,113,662,000 after acquiring an additional 179,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,065,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $880,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock worth $717,214,000 after buying an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $433.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.39 and a 52-week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Key HCA Healthcare News

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $541.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $534.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,411,395. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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