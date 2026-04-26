Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $28,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 76.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $463.70 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $454.55 and its 200-day moving average is $474.41. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.37 and a 12 month high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 20.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.08, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,239.92. This trade represents a 29.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,648.48. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,658 shares of company stock worth $8,998,675 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $460.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $540.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMP

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Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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