TechnipFMC plc $FTI is Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's 4th Largest Position

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,693 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the period. TechnipFMC accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, EVP Luana Duffe sold 47,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $2,993,580.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,923,916.53. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Landes sold 116,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $7,227,266.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,438,343.20. This trade represents a 61.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,210,092 shares of company stock valued at $75,347,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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