Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC is Monaco Asset Management SAM's 8th Largest Position

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC - Free Report) by 159.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956,947 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,201,947 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for about 2.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 1.10% of Teladoc Health worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 189.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,619,391 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,910,950 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $169,372,000 after purchasing an additional 891,732 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company's stock.

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Teladoc Health Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.62 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.14. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.04 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The firm's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Teladoc Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.300--0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Charles Divita III sold 27,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $152,243.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 364,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,002,664.16. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Teladoc Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Teladoc Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teladoc announced that its virtual care services are now available through Walmart’s Better Care Services platform, giving the company access to Walmart’s large customer base and potentially expanding adoption of services like virtual urgent care, dermatology, and nutrition. Article Title

Teladoc announced that its virtual care services are now available through Walmart’s Better Care Services platform, giving the company access to Walmart’s large customer base and potentially expanding adoption of services like virtual urgent care, dermatology, and nutrition. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted favorably to coverage noting that the Walmart deal broadens Teladoc’s distribution, with BofA describing the move as a modest positive for the stock. Article Title

Investors also reacted favorably to coverage noting that the Walmart deal broadens Teladoc’s distribution, with BofA describing the move as a modest positive for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Shares have also been supported by momentum after the latest earnings report, with the stock up sharply since results were released and analysts watching whether the post-earnings strength can continue. Article Title

Shares have also been supported by momentum after the latest earnings report, with the stock up sharply since results were released and analysts watching whether the post-earnings strength can continue. Neutral Sentiment: Recent roundup coverage on Q1 results did not add a major new catalyst, but it kept attention on how Teladoc is performing relative to peers in the online marketplace and healthcare services space. Article Title

Recent roundup coverage on Q1 results did not add a major new catalyst, but it kept attention on how Teladoc is performing relative to peers in the online marketplace and healthcare services space. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on Teladoc, but kept a Hold rating, signaling some improved outlook without a full bullish conviction. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teladoc Health from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc's service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

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