Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Stock Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.71% of Teledyne Technologies worth $649,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE TDY opened at $620.34 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $483.02 and a one year high of $693.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $649.00 to $677.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $710.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $693.71.

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Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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