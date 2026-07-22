Telligent Fund LP Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Telligent Fund LP lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 4.1% of Telligent Fund LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Telligent Fund LP's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.6%

HWM opened at $278.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $290.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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