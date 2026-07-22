Telligent Fund LP Raises Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Telligent Fund LP increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 2.4% of Telligent Fund LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Telligent Fund LP's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Positive Sentiment: The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Article Title

The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Article Title

Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted ongoing supply-chain and parts-delivery bottlenecks in the aerospace industry, which could limit how quickly GE Aerospace converts strong demand into revenue growth. Article Title

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $254.66 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.98 and a 200 day moving average of $319.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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