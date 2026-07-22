Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 319.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 749,113 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 570,537 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.27% of Cadence Design Systems worth $208,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 933.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 96 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 4.5%

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $344.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.75 and a 52 week high of $416.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $1,743,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,550,631.25. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.00, for a total transaction of $3,559,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,507,694. This trade represents a 23.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,272,277. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cadence Design Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here