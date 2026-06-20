Tempo Wealth LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug Erleada showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug showed encouraging clinical results, with Reuters-reported data indicating it cut the risk of cancer spread or death by 20% in a study setting. That kind of pipeline progress can support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to be highlighted as a strong dividend stock , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Article Title

The company continues to be highlighted as a strong , with articles pointing to Johnson & Johnson’s long history of dividend increases and its appeal to income-focused investors seeking stability in a volatile market. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than $1 billion in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than in a Florida contact lens manufacturing facility, reinforcing confidence in future operating capacity and U.S. production investment. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Several commentary pieces describe JNJ as a defensive name that may hold up better if markets weaken, but these articles are largely opinion-based and do not add new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been soft over the past few months, with one note saying the stock is down about 3% in three months despite solid results and pipeline progress. That recent weakness may be weighing on sentiment even as investors debate whether the dip is attractive. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $228.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $230.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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