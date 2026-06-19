Tempo Wealth LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,025 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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