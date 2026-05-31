Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,262 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,020 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.31% of Tempus AI worth $32,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,621 shares of the company's stock worth $605,772,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $399,267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,504,823 shares of the company's stock worth $206,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tempus AI by 183.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company's stock worth $129,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,456,120 shares of the company's stock worth $117,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempus AI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.64.

View Our Latest Report on TEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $7,763,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,808,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $411,358,491.10. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $383,541.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 128,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,650,435.05. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 558,307 shares of company stock valued at $26,599,589. 24.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $50.47 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 3.99.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.The company had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempus AI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tempus introduced Tempus Preview , a new application designed to deliver rapid, clinically significant insights before final diagnostic results are available, which could improve oncology workflows and strengthen the company’s AI-driven precision medicine offering. Article Title

Tempus introduced , a new application designed to deliver rapid, clinically significant insights before final diagnostic results are available, which could improve oncology workflows and strengthen the company’s AI-driven precision medicine offering. Positive Sentiment: The company launched the PRECISION Challenge , a national research program that opens its foundation-model work to a broader scientific community, potentially expanding Tempus’ data ecosystem, visibility, and long-term research partnerships. Article Title

The company launched the , a national research program that opens its foundation-model work to a broader scientific community, potentially expanding Tempus’ data ecosystem, visibility, and long-term research partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to Tempus’ latest ASCO-related AI and multimodal foundation-model updates, which reinforce the company’s positioning as a leader in AI for oncology and may support sentiment around future growth. Article Title

Investors are also reacting to Tempus’ latest ASCO-related AI and multimodal foundation-model updates, which reinforce the company’s positioning as a leader in AI for oncology and may support sentiment around future growth. Neutral Sentiment: There was also unusual call-option activity and analyst/investor-day commentary, suggesting traders are positioning for bigger moves, but these signals are not yet clear enough to indicate a lasting directional catalyst. Article Title

There was also unusual call-option activity and analyst/investor-day commentary, suggesting traders are positioning for bigger moves, but these signals are not yet clear enough to indicate a lasting directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still weigh on sentiment because insider selling often raises concerns about near-term upside, even when the sale is routine. Article Title

CEO Eric Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still weigh on sentiment because insider selling often raises concerns about near-term upside, even when the sale is routine. Negative Sentiment: Tempus remains a high-volatility, unprofitable company with negative margins and a heavy debt load, so investors may be cautious despite the recent product momentum.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here