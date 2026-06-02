Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Bought by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,526 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Tempus AI comprises approximately 1.2% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned 0.64% of Tempus AI worth $67,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company's stock worth $762,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,837 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 48,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 263,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 102,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 190,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempus AI alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CFO James William Rogers sold 10,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $478,291.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,227.65. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $7,763,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,808,533 shares in the company, valued at $411,358,491.10. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 558,307 shares of company stock worth $26,599,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

More Tempus AI News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Tempus AI Trading Up 4.6%

Tempus AI stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 3.64. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. Tempus AI's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here