Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,427,510 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 465,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.93% of Tenable worth $363,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 38.8% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company's stock worth $105,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tenable by 98.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,675,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,179,473 shares of the company's stock worth $209,354,000 after buying an additional 713,291 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,665,866 shares of the company's stock worth $56,261,000 after acquiring an additional 618,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,208,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,823,000 after acquiring an additional 589,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tenable

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,112,216.50. This represents a 30.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -211.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. Tenable had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 1.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tenable from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered Tenable from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tenable from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report).

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