Tensor Edge Capital LLC Purchases 426,000 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Tensor Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 426,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 11.2% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tensor Edge Capital LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $65,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KGI Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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