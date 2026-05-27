Teradyne, Inc. $TER Position Trimmed by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,102 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 25.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock worth $374,701,000 after acquiring an additional 548,140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 656.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,745 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 8.6%

Shares of TER opened at $389.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. Teradyne's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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