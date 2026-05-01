Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,252 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Teradyne worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded Teradyne from Neutral to Overweight and set a $400 price target, highlighting the post‑earnings pullback as an attractive entry point. JPMorgan upgrade

JPMorgan upgraded Teradyne from Neutral to Overweight and set a $400 price target, highlighting the post‑earnings pullback as an attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Teradyne reported a strong Q1: EPS and revenue beat (record revenue, ~87% y/y growth), underpinned by AI‑driven demand — a fundamental positive that supports longer‑term growth expectations. Q1 earnings beat

Teradyne reported a strong Q1: EPS and revenue beat (record revenue, ~87% y/y growth), underpinned by AI‑driven demand — a fundamental positive that supports longer‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: heavy call buying (6,641 calls, ~16% above average) signals short‑term bullish positioning by traders (adds upside pressure).

Unusual options activity: heavy call buying (6,641 calls, ~16% above average) signals short‑term bullish positioning by traders (adds upside pressure). Positive Sentiment: Teradyne was listed among top momentum stocks (Zacks Rank #1), which can attract momentum and quant flows. Momentum stock listing

Teradyne was listed among top momentum stocks (Zacks Rank #1), which can attract momentum and quant flows. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley characterized recent results as more an “expectations issue” than an operational miss, tempering but not negating the AI opportunity; this suggests sentiment (not fundamentals) drove part of the volatility. Morgan Stanley note

Morgan Stanley characterized recent results as more an “expectations issue” than an operational miss, tempering but not negating the AI opportunity; this suggests sentiment (not fundamentals) drove part of the volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic partnership expansion with Flex to scale physical AI could boost long‑term market opportunity, but is more medium‑term than an immediate catalyst. Flex partnership

Strategic partnership expansion with Flex to scale physical AI could boost long‑term market opportunity, but is more medium‑term than an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q2 revenue guidance ($1.15B–$1.25B) and the mid‑cycle model for FY targets disappointed some investors who priced more aggressive growth, triggering the initial selloff. Guidance disappointment

Management’s Q2 revenue guidance ($1.15B–$1.25B) and the mid‑cycle model for FY targets disappointed some investors who priced more aggressive growth, triggering the initial selloff. Negative Sentiment: Post‑earnings volatility included a steep intraday decline (double‑digit drops reported by several outlets) as momentum traders and algorithms reacted to the guidance vs. expectations mismatch. Post‑earnings selloff coverage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $343.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $329.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here