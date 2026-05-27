Teradyne, Inc. $TER Stake Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 320.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $389.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $422.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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