Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,738,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $428.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 392.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $364.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.42.

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Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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