Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Forsta AP Fonden's 10th Largest Position

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 34,920 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.0% of Forsta AP Fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden's holdings in Tesla were worth $330,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Tesla (TSLA) Moves Closer to Robotaxi Launch after Texas Driverless Approval

Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Tesla Reclaims No. 1 Position In Global Battery EV Race

Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Positive Sentiment: European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Tesla EV Registrations In Europe Spike. The Stock Is Closing In On A Buy Point.

European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals.

Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value.

There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value. Negative Sentiment: Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Tesla's robotaxi fleet in Texas is still playing catch-up to Waymo

Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage said Tesla’s FSD rollout and robotaxi progress were being overshadowed by Waymo’s lead, adding pressure to the company’s autonomous vehicle narrative.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $435.79 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.81, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $391.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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