Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 11,839 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.4% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $538,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Tesla (TSLA) Moves Closer to Robotaxi Launch after Texas Driverless Approval

Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Tesla Reclaims No. 1 Position In Global Battery EV Race

Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Positive Sentiment: European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Tesla EV Registrations In Europe Spike. The Stock Is Closing In On A Buy Point.

European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals.

Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value.

There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value. Negative Sentiment: Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Tesla's robotaxi fleet in Texas is still playing catch-up to Waymo

Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage said Tesla’s FSD rollout and robotaxi progress were being overshadowed by Waymo’s lead, adding pressure to the company’s autonomous vehicle narrative.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $435.79 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $391.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.81, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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